Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with a shooting that left a man critically injured in McKeesport on Tuesday.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 400 block of 25th Street around 8:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Through the course of their investigation, police determined 28-year-old Allen Brown was the man responsible.

Police believe the shooting happened after a dispute over a cell phone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Allegheny County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details