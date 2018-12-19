  • KDKA TVOn Air

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with a shooting that left a man critically injured in McKeesport on Tuesday.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 400 block of 25th Street around 8:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

allen brown Suspect Sought After McKeesport Shooting Leaves 1 Man Critically Injured

(Photo Courtesy: Allegheny County Police)

Through the course of their investigation, police determined 28-year-old Allen Brown was the man responsible.

Police believe the shooting happened after a dispute over a cell phone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Allegheny County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

