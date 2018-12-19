Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins activated forward Patric Hornqvist from the injured reserve list Wednesday.

Hornqvist was placed on the injured reserve list one week ago due to an upper body injury.

The announcement came shortly before the Penguins were scheduled to take on the Washington Capitals at 8 p.m.

Welcome back to the lineup, Hornqvist! pic.twitter.com/mNbTAJ3E5P — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 20, 2018

The 31-year-old is the team’s fourth-leading goal scorer this season with 12 goals.

Hornqvist has missed the last six games because of his injury.