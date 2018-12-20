  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For a second straight day, part of the Port Authority’s Blue Line remains closed.

Crews are still working to fix the damaged overhead power line that came down on Wednesday at the Library Stop.

That means riders in the South Hills need to hop on a shuttle bus and take that to the Lytle stop in Bethel Park. They also will have a shuttle rail running from Lytle to Washington Junction. Once everyone gets to Washington Junction, it’s smooth sailing into town.

blue line power outage Port Authority Crews Still Working To Repair Power Problems Plaguing Blue Line T Service

(Photo Credit: Jeff Roupe/KDKA)

Also yesterday, a circuit tripped just outside of the Mount Washington Transit Tunnel. That closed the tunnel in both directions.

They hope to fix the Blue Line by late morning or early afternoon.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

 

 

