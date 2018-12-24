  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Ravens, Cincinatti Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Football, Heinz Field, Local TV, New Orleans Saints, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Playoffs, Sports, Steelers

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers final regular season game has been rescheduled.

The Steelers were originally scheduled to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. at Heinz Field. Announced on Sunday night, the game will now be played at 4:25 p.m.

The Steelers lost their last game against the New Orleans Saints 28-31.

In order to make the playoffs, the Steelers need to win against the Bengals as well as receive help from the Cleveland Browns. According to the Steelers, if the Browns beat the Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers will win the AFC North and a trip to the playoffs.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s