PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers final regular season game has been rescheduled.

The Steelers were originally scheduled to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. at Heinz Field. Announced on Sunday night, the game will now be played at 4:25 p.m.

The Steelers lost their last game against the New Orleans Saints 28-31.

In order to make the playoffs, the Steelers need to win against the Bengals as well as receive help from the Cleveland Browns. According to the Steelers, if the Browns beat the Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers will win the AFC North and a trip to the playoffs.

