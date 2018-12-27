Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The search for a missing man in Armstrong County is set to resume Thursday morning.
According to state police, Kenneth Himes, 70, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Christmas along Cadogan Slate Lick Road in South Buffalo Township.
A search was called off around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Crews will resume search efforts at 8 a.m. on Thursday.
Himes suffers from dementia and is described as being 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has short, light brown and gray hair with blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black winter coat with black pants and a black hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details