SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The search for a missing man in Armstrong County is set to resume Thursday morning.

According to state police, Kenneth Himes, 70, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Christmas along Cadogan Slate Lick Road in South Buffalo Township.

A search was called off around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Crews will resume search efforts at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Himes suffers from dementia and is described as being 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has short, light brown and gray hair with blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black winter coat with black pants and a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

