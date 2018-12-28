BREAKING NEWS:Alleged O’Hara Twp. Child Abduction Suspect In Custody
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The top-ranking Republican in the Pennsylvania Senate says he favors seating a Democrat who won a western Pennsylvania race last month now that he’s looked into questions about the woman’s residency.

President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati issued a statement Friday that said he will recommend that Lindsey Williams be sworn in along with other new members on Tuesday.

Williams’ fate has been up in the air while Republicans seek details about whether she meets a state constitutional requirement that senators be “citizens and inhabitants” of Pennsylvania for four years before they’re elected.

Williams has said she stayed with Pittsburgh-area friends in 2014 and made plans to move to that city in time to meet the constitutional requirement.

The 35-year-old Williams defeated Republican Jeremy Shaffer by fewer than 800 votes.

