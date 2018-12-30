Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With no playoffs in their immediate future, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced their 2019 opponents Sunday evening.

At home, the Steelers will face the Baltimore Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns, the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins, the winner of Sunday night’s game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans, the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams.

For away games, the Steelers will play the Baltimore Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns, the New England Patriots, the New York Jets, the Los Angeles Chargers, the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers.

Dates and times for all games will be announced in April.