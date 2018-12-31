YEAR IN REVIEWThe Biggest Pittsburgh News Stories Of 2018
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    01:05 AMTurning Point with Dr. David Jeremiah
    01:35 AMExtra
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    03:05 AMCBS Overnight News
    04:00 AMCBS Morning News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Pam Surano, Pittsburgh Steelers

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the first time in five years, the Steelers are not going to the playoffs, leaving many fans speechless Sunday night.

Pregame excitement was anything but typical with Steelers fans rooting for the Browns, who had to beat the Baltimore Ravens in order for the Steelers to make it to the playoffs.

“The Steelers are going to win. The Browns, who we never root for, are going to win. Crazy, I know!” one fan said.

“One hundred percent, 100 percent we make the playoffs,” another fan said.

RELATED STORIES:

Even Santa knew cheering on the black and gold was serious business on Sunday. They had to beat the Bengals to earn a playoff spot.

Early on, though, the score was not in our favor. Still, black and gold hope was strong.

The fans were incredibly hopeful, but little did they know the day would end the way it did.

There were no lackluster believers to be found.

“Steelers always know how to kick it into gear in the fourth quarter,” one fan said.

It wasn’t the fourth quarter but the third when things turned around for the Steelers after a 10-to-3 lead by the Bengals in the first half.

“It looks good for us but can Cleveland, can they do their part? I’m not sure,” a Steelers fan said.

steelers 1 Steelers Win Against Bengals Not Enough To Make Playoffs, Disappointing Fans

PITTSBURGH, PA – DECEMBER 30: Terrell Edmunds #34 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts as he watches the Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens on the scoreboard at Heinz Field following the Steelers 16-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on December 30, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The black and gold pulled out a win in what turned out be an exciting game.

But all the black and gold strength in the world couldn’t get them a playoff bid with the Ravens beating the Browns.

“That’s what we get for counting on the Browns to beat anybody,” one man said.

“We were so close, the crowd was so excited and then the crowd was just crushed,” one woman said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s