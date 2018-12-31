Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the first time in five years, the Steelers are not going to the playoffs, leaving many fans speechless Sunday night.

Pregame excitement was anything but typical with Steelers fans rooting for the Browns, who had to beat the Baltimore Ravens in order for the Steelers to make it to the playoffs.

“The Steelers are going to win. The Browns, who we never root for, are going to win. Crazy, I know!” one fan said.

“One hundred percent, 100 percent we make the playoffs,” another fan said.

Even Santa knew cheering on the black and gold was serious business on Sunday. They had to beat the Bengals to earn a playoff spot.

Early on, though, the score was not in our favor. Still, black and gold hope was strong.

The fans were incredibly hopeful, but little did they know the day would end the way it did.

There were no lackluster believers to be found.

“Steelers always know how to kick it into gear in the fourth quarter,” one fan said.

It wasn’t the fourth quarter but the third when things turned around for the Steelers after a 10-to-3 lead by the Bengals in the first half.

“It looks good for us but can Cleveland, can they do their part? I’m not sure,” a Steelers fan said.

The black and gold pulled out a win in what turned out be an exciting game.

But all the black and gold strength in the world couldn’t get them a playoff bid with the Ravens beating the Browns.

“That’s what we get for counting on the Browns to beat anybody,” one man said.

“We were so close, the crowd was so excited and then the crowd was just crushed,” one woman said.