PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The search for a missing man in Armstrong County continues nearly a week since he went missing.

Pennsylvania State Police confirm that they are sending an investigator to an Mt. Washington restaurant that claims they server Himes the day he went missing.

“Right now, we have no sign at all,” said South Buffalo Township Fire Chief Randall Brozenick.

There is no sign of Himes who has dementia and autism. Grid searches took place and other searchers rode horseback. Divers even searched for Himes in a pond after some search dogs got a scent there, but found nothing.

Kelly Caliguri and her daughter did what they could to help out.

“Immediately, her and I jumped into action, got our orange on and walked in the woods as soon as we could, checking cars, everything we possibly could,” said Caliguri, a neighbor.

Himes was last seen when he went to bed around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was staying at his brother’s house for Christmas on Cadogan Slate Lick Road in South Buffalo Township. Relatives went to check on him Wednesday morning and he was gone.

“He’s been out there for a long time, so real concerned. He could be overcome by weather and everything else,” said Brozenick.

“One thing we do know, people with dementia tend not to go very far,” said Keith Conover, with Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group. “We’ve found people who have been out in the cold weather who survived for a long time. At this point, we’re still trying to find someone who’s alive and rescue.

Himes is 6-foot-2-inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, has short, light brown and gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or State Police in Kittanning at (724)-543-2011.

