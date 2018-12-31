Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST HILLS (KDKA) — Police are investigating a car crash in East Hills that may be connected to a homicide in North Braddock.

According to police, officers were following, but not chasing, a white SUV on Sunrise Avenue just before 3 p.m. Monday when the driver crashed into a home near Robinson Boulevard. The driver then got out of the vehicle and ran away.

It is unknown if the driver was located or taken into custody.

County Police say the white SUV was seen at the scene of a fatal shooting in North Braddock earlier in the day.

Police received a ShotSpotter notification in the area of Jones Street and Hawkins Avenue in North Braddock on Sunday evening, but did not find anything when they searched the area.

Monday morning, a resident found the body of an 18-year-old man underneath a grill on his porch. Five to seven gun shell casings were found on the street near the house.

Police encourage anything with information regarding the shooting to contact the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

