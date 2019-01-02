Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jaws dropped on Wednesday afternoon when fans spotted Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown hanging out with former teammate James Harrison.

Harrison posted a video on his Instagram account, saying, “So, I’m sitting here with boy, and I’m about to go ahead and get the exclusive.”

He said, “Ya’ll stay tuned. We listening to what we listening to right now.” The voice of Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin could be heard in the distance.

Harrison posted the video during Tomlin’s end-of-season noon press conference with the media on Tuesday.

The former linebacker then teased ahead to an “exclusive interview” with Antonio Brown.

Brown’s decision to situate himself next to Harrison for these quick videos raised quite a few eyebrows. Harrison requested to leave the black and gold in late 2017, saying he didn’t “sign up to sit on the bench.” He eventually joined the New England Patriots before retiring from the NFL.

Brown didn’t shy away from posting on his own account.

Just 20 minutes into Tomlin’s presser, he tweeted “Happy New Year. Be great.” with a picture of a himself a quote from the internet about attitude. The quote read, in part, “My options may seem limited by people or circumstances. It is then that I remind myself that I am in command of my attitude.”

Happy New Year. Be great. pic.twitter.com/QLna1LRncL — Antonio Brown (@AB84) January 2, 2019

Brown pressed the “Tweet” button at the exact same time Tomlin appeared to criticize his behavior.

“It became difficult to communicate and catch up with him. We weren’t able to communicate with him on Friday evening or Saturday morning, so when we had our Saturday morning mock game or walk through, and he was unavailable, and we hadn’t communicated with him, then it became something altogether different,” said Tomlin.

“We’re going to deal with it appropriately, we’re going to deal with it in house, and I’m sure that you’ll hear about the intimate details, but because we’re not playing a game this week, it hasn’t been addressed at this point,” said Tomlin.

Then, Brown was a no-show for exit interviews Monday.

Fans had a field day with Brown’s recent tweet in light of Harrison’s video.

One fan replied: “Hey, @CoachTomlin is calling, check your phone, it may be on vibrate.”

Another fan wrote: “Guy skips work, acts like a diva all year, then tells others to be great.”

Another fan looked to the positive tweeting back: “At least we have juju.”

Brown also apparently unfollowed the Steelers on Instagram and followed the San Francisco 49ers in the process.

Antonio Brown unfollowed the Steelers on Instagram… and just followed the @49ers 🧐 WHAT DOES IT MEAN? pic.twitter.com/T7hpY6hiRB — FanSided (@FanSided) January 2, 2019

