GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) – A homeless couple charged with operating a meth lab in the home of a person who had taken them in have pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Investigators say Tia Charmagne Klazon and Kiel Thomas Freeman, both of Vandergrift, told the home’s owner they were homeless and needed help, so she gave them a place to stay in October.

Two days after the duo moved in, the homeowner called 911 after watching Klazon and Freeman bring in bag after bag of chemicals and other items into the home and up to the attic.

Police said they found products and byproducts of the drug in the attic.

Klazon and Freeman, both 32, pleaded guilty Wednesday to illegal depositing of chemical waste and reckless endangerment. As part of their plea, prosecutors dropped charges that they operated a meth lab.

The Tribune Review reports each was sentenced to six to 23 months in jail but could be released earlier into a drug treatment program.

