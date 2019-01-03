Filed Under:JuJu Smith-Schuster, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is adding plenty of awards in just his 2nd NFL season.

Last week, JuJu was named team MVP by his teammates. Thursday, he was named Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.

“Extremely honored to be selected as the 2018 Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year. Thank you to the @PolynesianFBHOF!”

This is the second consecutive season that Smith-Schuster has won the award.

In 16 games this season, JuJu had 111 catches for 1,426 yards and 7 touchdowns for the Steelers. He averaged almost 13 yards per catch.

