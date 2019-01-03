  • KDKA TVOn Air

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — The snowboarder who was hospitalized after falling and hitting his head on a trail at Seven Springs last week has died.

According to the Cambria County Coroner’s Office, 35-year-old Matthew Camacho-Cook, of Crescent Township, died from head injuries just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown.

His death has been ruled an accident.

Camacho-Cook lost control while snowboarding, fell and violently hit his head at the bottom of Boomarang Trail last Thursday, Dec. 27.

The Cambria County coroner says he was wearing a helmet at the time.

He fell near one of Seven Springs’ Ski Patrol areas, so help got to him very quickly.

The resort released a statement last week in the wake of the incident, saying in part:

“On behalf of everyone a Seven Springs, we would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the individual at this difficult time.”

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

