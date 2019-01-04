Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James says the team was like the “Kardashians” during the NFL season.

In an interview with Penn Live, James said: “We were in the front of the ticker on ESPN too much for just reasons that weren’t related to football and not for us playing great ball. It was more distractions.”

James didn’t specify many particular events during the season that lead to the the drama outside of the Le’Veon Bell situation.

The Le’Veon Bell situation started the season drama when he held out, and then ended up not even playing for the team. After Bell didn’t show up, some of the players even raided his locker, taking several pairs of shoes.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger also grabbed headlines when he publicly called out teammates, coaches, and plays during his weekly radio show.

That was followed by star wide receiver Antonio Brown missing a must-win game to end the season. In which Brown didn’t return calls to head coach Mike Tomlin. Brown has reportedly even asked for a trade from the team.

James will be a free agent this offseason, his rookie contract expires this season.

He admitted to Penn Live that the team left wasn’t happy with how the 2018 season ended.

“Oh, we messed it up bad. We lost a lot of games we should’ve won. I think there’s changes that’ll be made at some point this offseason. There’s things we got to account for and look at in a hard way.”