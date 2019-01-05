  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PML.A. Story
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    7:30 PMFriends
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Greensburg, Rebecca Shadle, Westmoreland County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania woman who admitted allowing men to have sexual contact with a 3-year-old girl will now serve up to 20 years in prison.

Rebecca Shadle must serve nearly eight years before she can be considered for parole under the sentence imposed Thursday. She also must undergo sex offender treatment and can’t have any unsupervised contact with children.

rebecca lynn shadle Greensburg Woman Sentenced For Allowing Men To Sexually Touch 3 Year Old

(Photo Courtesy: Westmoreland County Prison)

The Greensburg woman had pleaded guilty in September to child endangerment, trafficking of a minor for sexual purposes, aggravated indecent assault and conspiracy. Westmoreland County prosecutors say Shadle allowed men to pay her to kiss and touch the child in a sexual manner between 2013 and January 2017 at Shadle’s apartment.

RELATED STORIES:

One man pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with the child. The other died before he could be prosecuted.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. Joe S Bagnato says:
    January 5, 2019 at 3:57 PM

    should give her life or the chair sick people like this make me sick and need to be put to sleep

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s