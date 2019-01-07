Filed Under:Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Local TV, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will replace wide receiver Antonio Brown at the 2019 Pro Bowl.

In a release, the Steelers say Smith-Schuster is replacing “injured teammate Antonio Brown.”

Brown had been selected along with James Conner, David DeCastro, Cameron Heyward, Maurkice Pouncey and Alejandro Villanueva.

Smith-Schuster finished this season ranked second in the AFC and tied for sixth in the NFL with 111 receptions for 1,426 yards.

This news comes after reports that Brown has asked to be traded during the offseason.

The Pro Bowl will take place on Sunday, Jan. 27, at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

