PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are asking for help with an unsolved murder.

Police say that 21-year-old Calvin Anderson was killed in Penn Hills in November. Police say he was shot three times while sitting in a car parked on Alcoma Drive.

Anderson did not live in the neighborhood that he was shot in and no one saw the gunman. According to police, people only heard the shots.

“Ironically, one of our patrol cars, one of our sergeants was driving by the area and heard three shots being fired,” Penn Hills Police Chief Howard Burton said.

Neighbors told police they had noticed the vehicle parked in that same spot earlier in the evening but thought nothing of it. Then about 45 minutes later, shots were heard.

“Eventually a neighbor came out and said he found someone in front of his house in his car that had apparently been shot,” Burton said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CrimeStoppers phone number at 412-255-8477. Information leading to an arrest and conviction could be worth up to $1,000.