GLASSPORT (KDKA) — A Glassport man accused of maiming one dog and killing another is charged with felony counts of animal cruelty.

Sampson, a pit bull mix, was found wandering around with three bullet wounds.

“He was shot in his head. A bullet went through the top part of his eye and grazed his nose,” Animal Control officer Dawn Wiechler said when the dog was found in December.

A second pit bull was found buried under cinderblocks in a dump in Glassport, shot to death.

The dogs’ owner, 28-year-old Quincy Cowans, is accused of shooting both dogs.

“The story that I got was that the dogs had been fighting, so he took the dogs and said that he would take care of it,” Wiechler said.

Sampson has had successful surgery and has been put up for adoption.

Cowans will face a judge later this month on animal cruelty charges, some of which are felonies.

Cowans was released on $50,000 unsecured bond. That means he doesn’t have to put any money up unless he violates the terms of the bond. As part of those terms, he’s not allowed to have a household pet.