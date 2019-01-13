Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMEWOOD SOUTH (KDKA) — A Homewood South church hosted a vigil Sunday in honor of a 16-year-old who was fatally shot last week.

An “Interfaith Vigil to End Gun Violence” was held at the Church of the Holy Cross on Kelly Street in remembrance of 16-year-old Jonathan Freeman, who was fatally shot in Homewood on Wednesday night.

The church was packed with community members, friends and classmates.

Freeman’s grandmother was also in attendance, but when addressing the crowd, she said she was saddened that she and other members of the family had not been personally invited to the service and had to find out about the vigil through social media.

The church said in a release that they were asked to host the event, but they did not know that the Freeman family “may not have been informed or invited to this service.”

“We learned of this possible omission by the organizers at the vigil like other invited participants,” the church said in the release.

The Holy Cross says they are “devastated by this oversight.”

The Church of the Holy Cross will collect a special offering to help the family at next Sunday’s worship service.

