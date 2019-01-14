Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO (KDKA) — According to hall of fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, Steelers wideout Antonio Brown wants to play for the 49ers.

Rice talked about Brown during a radio show on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco Monday.

According to Rice, Brown is in frequent communication with him. The two had a FaceTime conversation over the weekend in which Brown posted on Instagram.

Pittsburgh is not guaranteed to trade the All-Pro, but conversations about his potential landing spots are definitely heating up.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, if a trade were to be made, it would not happen until around the NFL Combine in March.