PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — The Allegheny County District Attorney says Pittsburgh City Council “does not have the authority to pass” proposed legislation to ban assault weapons in the city.

In a letter to Councilman Corey O’Connor, dated Jan. 9, District Attorney Stephen Zappala says:

“As the District Attorney of Allegheny County for the past 20 years, I understand the efforts to curtail gun violence and limit the accessibility to assault weapons, ammunition, and gun accessories capable of causing widespread injury, destruction, and death. I am also aware of the city’s effort previously under Mayor Ravenstahl which was decided against the city in 2010. While I certainly see the desire for such type of legislation at the state and federal levels, I believe that City Council does not have the authority to pass such legislation.”

In December, City Council introduced three new ordinances.

The first ordinance is an assault weapons ban in the city that aims to make it illegal to manufacture, sell, purchase, transport or store an assault weapon.

The second ordinance is a ban on accessory ammunition, which includes items such as bump stocks, large capacity magazines and armor-penetrating bullets.

The third ordinance is what they are calling an “extreme protection ban.” It will, “allow people to be stripped of their right to keep or bear arms if they violate due process.”

Zappala says the restrictions would need to come from the state legislature.

State law prohibits municipalities from regulating firearms.

City Council introduced the bills last month in the wake of the October massacre at Tree of Life synagogue, where 11 worshippers were killed.

The gunman shot his victims with an AR-15 – the weapon used in many of the nation’s mass shootings – and three handguns.

The proposed legislation has been met with opposition from gun rights advocates, including an “Open Carry Rally” earlier this month on the portico of the City-County Building.

