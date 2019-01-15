Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With three snowstorms expected to hit the Pittsburgh area by the end of the week, it is a good time to gear up.

Lots of people are grabbing salt and shovels and anything else they might need over the weekend.

With blue skies one minute, clouds the next and periodic appearances by the sun, Mother Nature is sending mixed messages on what is to come.

“I hear about 11 to 14 inches or so,” Jamil Cook of Brighton Heights said. “A lot of snow, big snowstorm coming across the Midwest, I heard.”

Some folks are getting pretty excited about the possibilities.

“The kids like it, they like to go play in it,” Carrie Kelly said. “Bring it on.”

Kelly can say that because she and her husband Don are taking home a new snowblower.

“So we’re ready for the snow,” Don Kelly said.

“Winter’s finally here, so I gotta have the salt,” said Rich Faust of Wexford.

He’s not alone.

Cart after cart emerged from Home Depot filled with bags of salt.

“I take it seriously,” Faust said. “You have to be ready for something like that. I have little kids, I need to make sure they’re warm. I gotta make sure everyone is safe, no one slips on my drive when I have family over.”

Some are a little less concerned about the impending storm.

“I’ve lived in Pittsburgh all my life, you just live with it,” said Lois from Ross Township.

Even still, everyone is paying attention.

“Eight to 12 (inches of snow) would get my attention, a couple of inches doesn’t,” said Jodi Martin of McCandless.