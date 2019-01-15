Filed Under:Homewood Shooting, Local TV, Shanon Williams, Tyrus Stark

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police made an arrest in a fatal shooting in Homewood that happened just before Christmas.

Tyrus Stark, 26, of McKeesport, Pa., was arrested on homicide charges on Tuesday for the slaying of Shanon Williams, also of McKeesport.

tyrus stark Police Make Arrest In Homewood Fatal Shooting

Photo Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Police.

Police officers responded to their gunshot detection system, ShotSpotter, near the intersection of North Lang Avenue and Felicia Way in the early morning hours on Dec. 23. Officers found Williams with multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s