PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police made an arrest in a fatal shooting in Homewood that happened just before Christmas.

Tyrus Stark, 26, of McKeesport, Pa., was arrested on homicide charges on Tuesday for the slaying of Shanon Williams, also of McKeesport.

Police officers responded to their gunshot detection system, ShotSpotter, near the intersection of North Lang Avenue and Felicia Way in the early morning hours on Dec. 23. Officers found Williams with multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.