PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the second straight season, Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey has been named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-AFC team.
The team announced the honor Tuesday morning.
“Maurkice Pouncey was honored by the Pro Football Writers of America, selected to the 2018 PFWA All-AFC team at center for the second-straight year.”
Pouncey was one of six Steelers who made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and was also a second team All-Pro this season. He was the only Steeler to make either All-Pro team.