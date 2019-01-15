  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the second straight season, Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey has been named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-AFC team.

The team announced the honor Tuesday morning.

“Maurkice Pouncey was honored by the Pro Football Writers of America, selected to the 2018 PFWA All-AFC team at center for the second-straight year.”

Pouncey was one of six Steelers who made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and was also a second team All-Pro this season. He was the only Steeler to make either All-Pro team.

