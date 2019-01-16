Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Freezing drizzle falling across the area this morning is causing icy and treacherous driving conditions.

Numerous accidents have been reported.

One of the trouble spots is I-376 in Beaver County. The icy conditions are causing drivers to spin-out, leaving they stranded along the side of the road.

“I was just driving, and all of the sudden, I hit a patch of black ice and the car just immediately spun, and I tried to do what I could, went right into the guardrail and spun around several times,” said motorist Dave Homol.

“I hit the ice and started spinning and just held on until I was sitting in the middle of the highway.” People stranded on I-376 right now as icy conditions are causing several spin-outs! Guard rail covered in ice! Extreme damage to this driver’s front end and back end. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/iMAK8CbJ5O — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) January 16, 2019

PennDOT is bringing in extra salt trucks to help alleviate some of the icy conditions.

In Allegheny County, an accident shut down Wildwood Road in Hampton Township. The road had to be closed between Route 8 and Bella Vista Drive after the rollover crash.

A tow truck was brought in to upright the Nissan that crashed.

Additional salt trucks are also being brought into that area.

NEW: Rollover accident in Hampton closing Wildwood Rd in both directions from RT-8 to Bella Vista Dr. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/lhVhNmtSlh — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) January 16, 2019

In Indiana County, state police shut down state Route 22 at state Route 403 because of a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported, but state police were called to the scene.

UPDATE: One E/B lane and one W/B lane of SR 22 are now open to traffic. https://t.co/wniV3I9n4Q — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) January 16, 2019

A Winter Weather Advisory extends through noon because of the freezing drizzle. Numerous school districts across the region have issued delays and closures because of the road conditions.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the road conditions.