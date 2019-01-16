WINTER ADVISORY:The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect till noon for much of the area.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Freezing drizzle falling across the area this morning is causing icy and treacherous driving conditions.

Numerous accidents have been reported.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

One of the trouble spots is I-376 in Beaver County. The icy conditions are causing drivers to spin-out, leaving they stranded along the side of the road.

“I was just driving, and all of the sudden, I hit a patch of black ice and the car just immediately spun, and I tried to do what I could, went right into the guardrail and spun around several times,” said motorist Dave Homol.

PennDOT is bringing in extra salt trucks to help alleviate some of the icy conditions.

In Allegheny County, an accident shut down Wildwood Road in Hampton Township. The road had to be closed between Route 8 and Bella Vista Drive after the rollover crash.

hampton township crash Freezing Drizzle Causes Treacherous Road Conditions Across Region

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Jeff Roupe)

A tow truck was brought in to upright the Nissan that crashed.

Additional salt trucks are also being brought into that area.

In Indiana County, state police shut down state Route 22 at state Route 403 because of a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported, but state police were called to the scene.

A Winter Weather Advisory extends through noon because of the freezing drizzle. Numerous school districts across the region have issued delays and closures because of the road conditions.

