Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s been an icy, slow ride into work Wednesday morning due to an unexpected, hard-to-detect freezing drizzle falling across the area.

Because of that, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory through noon for much of western Pennsylvania.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Noon today. Light freezing drizzle will result in a light glaze of ice…especially untreated roads and elevated surface. Allow for extra time commuting this morning. pic.twitter.com/ZbWQHFaCap — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 16, 2019

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says a wintry mix is in the forecast for Wednesday, but that may be just be a preview of what’s to come. Three rounds of winter weather are expected to come through in the next few days.

“Today’s going to be the first of what looks to be three rounds of snow, maybe even a little bit of rain through Sunday,” he said.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Wednesday’s wintry mix will give way to snow on Thursday, then comes the system everyone is watching. It is expected to come in over the weekend, and could drop a significant amount of snow, but exact totals and the track remain uncertain.

“Little weak cold front is going to drop in, that will give us a chance for some drizzle,” said Smiley. “Snow expected on Thursday into Friday, and several hours of snow at that. At this point, it looks like 1-2 inches is what we can expect on Thursday. Then, over the weekend, starting early now on Saturday, before noon, going all the way through Saturday, it’s looking like parts of I-70 are going to be in that heavy snow range… wrapping up on Sunday afternoon, we could be looking at several inches of snow possible.”

RELATED STORY: Freezing Drizzle Causes Treacherous Road Conditions Across Region

PennDOT is asking drivers to take it slow on the roads due to icy spots.

Roads are slick out there with lots of accidents being reported. This graphic offers goods tips given the parade of winter systems over the next week. pic.twitter.com/eQB36alifw — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 16, 2019

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the weather conditions.