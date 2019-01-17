Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Marjani Aquil‘s father shared photos of his daughter in a hospital bed at Children’s Hospital. Her right eye is bruised.

Her father, Rasul Aquil, gave KDKA permission to use these photos because he wants awareness to be raised. He said her right eye socket is broken and she will need surgery in the next day or two. Her father went on to say that surgeons told him a steel plate will need to be inserted.

He went to the hospital early this morning to visit Marjani. She was asleep, sedated and highly medicated, so he said he hasn’t had a chance to talk to her yet. He said she is in stable condition.

RELATED STORIES:

Police said Marjani sustained these injuries when her ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Jermaine Rodgers, punched her in the face several times at her Penn Hills home before she was abducted Wednesday night.

When police found Marjani at that home McKeesport overnight, Pittsburgh native and professional wrestler Kurt Angle reacted on Facebook.

“My niece has been found. Just wanted to say thank you to all those who have prayed and have shared posts to help locate her. Thank you to the Pittsburgh police for your persistence in finding my niece. My family is truly appreciative. Love you all,” he wrote.

KDKA reached out to Angle’s manager who said the family would like their privacy at this time.