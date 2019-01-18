WINTER STORM:Winter Storm Warning Issued, Governor Declares State of Emergency
Filed Under:General Motors, Lordstown, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has urged the head of General Motors to keep the automaker’s Lordstown plant open or allow it to be sold quickly.

The new Republican governor met with GM CEO Mary Barra at the Detroit Auto Show on Thursday. A DeWine spokesman says the governor considered the meeting productive.

Spokesman Dan Tierney says DeWine told Barra he’d prefer that GM use the northeast Ohio assembly plant near Youngstown for another product line or sell it to a “new operator” if that doesn’t happen.

Tierney says DeWine told Barra that Lordstown is “a very good facility with very good workers, and it ought not to be idle long.”

The plant is slated to stop producing the Chevy Cruze compact sedan March 1, idling around 1,500 workers.

