WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — There is some new information on a man who barricaded himself in a camper and then allegedly fired a gun at police on Sunday.

One of the man’s relatives said he was just having a bad day, and alcohol didn’t help.

A relative of Timothy Braden Minerd, who asked to remain anonymous, entered the trailer Minerd lived in up until he allegedly fired shots at a state trooper in Mount Pleasant Township. The relative told KDKA the whole incident is baffling, saying Minerd “is a hardworking man who would help anybody.”

“He had a bad day which alcohol played a role in,” the relative said.

According to court records, a lone trooper showed up at Minerd’s Shady Lane trailer investigating an alleged hit-and-run involving the 47-year-old’s pickup truck.

According to investigators, the trooper got out of his squad car and started checking out the registration on a pickup believed involved in an accident. As he did that, he said he heard someone yelling and screaming inside the trailer. A couple seconds later, the trooper heard gunshots.

Investigators said Minerd walked out of the trailer and opened fire in various directions. The trooper took cover in his squad car. A difficult reality to for those who say they know the suspect.

“(Minerd is) not violent at all,” the anonymous relative said. “Tim keeps to himself. Tim is a loner.”

When the State Police Special Emergency Response Team arrived, Minerd fled into the woods behind the trailer. Minerd was later captured by state police.

“You may think you are perfect today, and all is going well, and one day, you just have a nad day,” the relative said.

Minerd is in the Westmoreland County Jail held on $250,000 bond charged with multiple offenses, including felony aggravated assault.