  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, NFC Championship Game, NFL Playoffs, Rodger Goodell

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW ORLEANS (KDKA) — The NFC Championship no-call that elevated the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl could now be headed to court.

“No flag on this play…”

Attorneys from New Orleans and Lafayette have filed a civil lawsuit on behalf of the New Orleans Saints season ticket holders. They are asking the NFL to replay the end of the NFC title game from the spot of the missed penalty call.

“BREAKING: Attorney Frank D’Amico says he has filed a civil suit in New Orleans on behalf of Saints season ticket holders to make the right call and bring both teams back to replay the end of the game.”

“Here is the full D’Amico statement:”

Because of a specific rule, the NFL technically has the option to replace the Rams with the Saints in the Superbowl or make both teams replay the game from the missed call, but the league has been very quiet after many people including Saints players, have asked for the NFL to take action.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s