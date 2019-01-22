Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW ORLEANS (KDKA) — The NFC Championship no-call that elevated the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl could now be headed to court.

“No flag on this play…”

No flag on this play… pic.twitter.com/q5yDHqm0yQ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 20, 2019

Attorneys from New Orleans and Lafayette have filed a civil lawsuit on behalf of the New Orleans Saints season ticket holders. They are asking the NFL to replay the end of the NFC title game from the spot of the missed penalty call.

“BREAKING: Attorney Frank D’Amico says he has filed a civil suit in New Orleans on behalf of Saints season ticket holders to make the right call and bring both teams back to replay the end of the game.”

BREAKING: Attorney Frank D'Amico says he has filed a civil suit in New Orleans on behalf of Saints season ticket holders to make the right call and bring both teams back to replay the end of the game. First reported by @TraversWDSU More to come… — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 22, 2019

“Here is the full D’Amico statement:”

Because of a specific rule, the NFL technically has the option to replace the Rams with the Saints in the Superbowl or make both teams replay the game from the missed call, but the league has been very quiet after many people including Saints players, have asked for the NFL to take action.