CLOSINGS/DELAYSMore than 300 school closings and delays for Tuesday because of the frigid temperatures.
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cooking Corner, Dr. Frank Viggiano, Ford Driving Skills For Life, Gab Bonesso, Market District, Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Pittsburgh Today Live, PTL, PTL Links, Sean Collier, Slim Forsythe

Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:

More Links From Dr. Frank:

Cobra Jump Pack XL H20
Cobra Mini Jump Pack Wireless Charger
Rollable OLED TV
AxFAST Portable Electric Vehicle Charger
GE Google Smart Light Starter Kit
One Link Safe & Sound by First Alert
Gryphon Secure Mesh WiFi Router
Ring 2 Video Doorbell
Dr. Scholl’s Custom Contour Printed Insoles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s