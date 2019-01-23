  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The remains of a missing woman from Dravosburg were located and a man was arrested in connection with her murder, the police announced on Wednesday night.

The missing woman was identified as 46-year-old Heather Short. She was last seen in November.

Photo Courtesy Of City Of McKeesport Police Department

Allegheny County Homicide Detectives said that Short was killed inside a home in West Mifflin. After being killed, her body was loaded into her vehicle and dumped in a wooded area near the Allegheny and Westmoreland County lines.

On Wednesday morning, detectives located the skeletal remains of Short along Scott Haven Road in Sewickley Township.

Detectives identified 36-year-old Dale Cooper as the person responsible for the death of Short.

Photo Courtesy Of Allegheny County Police.

Cooper was arrested in Homestead just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday by Cooper was arrested by Allegheny County Police with the assistance of Homestead and Munhall Police.

