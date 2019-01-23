Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (KDKA)–Some Steelers players believe the team will work out the issues with superstar wide receiver Antonio Brown.

A group of Steelers participated in the first Pro Bowl practice of the week and spoke with reporters about the offseason situation that has been brewing for weeks since the last game of the season.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the news Wednesday afternoon. Center Maurkice Pouncey says that the walk-through incident between Brown and Ben Roethlisberger never happened.

“Steelers C Maurkice Pouncey said from Pro Bowl that he believed team can work out issues with Antonio Brown, compares Brown and Ben Roethlisberger to two brothers in a dispute. “Time heals everything,” said Pouncey, who disputes report Brown threw a football during walkthrough.”

Meanwhile, Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster arrived 30 minutes late the the first practice according to reports. That led to some criticism from members of the Pittsburgh media regarding the culture issues that Steelers President Art Rooney II denied.

“No culture problem, nope, nonsense!”

The Pro Bowl takes place from Orlando Sunday January 27th.