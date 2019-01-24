Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers are already in contract extension talks with veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Steelers President Art Rooney II said that the team will be working on an extension with the 36-year-old signal caller when Rooney sat down with KDKA’s Bob Pompeani.

Wednesday night, Rooney told fans on a Steelers Nation Unite conference call that the talks have already started.

On chat with Steelers Nation Unite members, Art Rooney II said talks have started with Ben Roethlisberger on extending his contract. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) January 23, 2019

In 16 games this past season, Roethlisberger threw for 5,129 yards and 34 touchdowns with 16 interceptions. He led the league in passing and picks.

Ben will be in his 16th NFL season and 37-years-old when training camp opens again in July.