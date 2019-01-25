Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Police, Fr. Hugh Lang, Local TV, Munhall, Sexual Assault

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police say they have arrested and charged a Munhall priest accused of sexual assaulting a minor in 2001.

Fr. Hugh Lang, 88, is charged with aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with minors, sexual abuse of children, corruption of minors, indecent assault, and indecent exposure.

According to investigators, the assault happened in June of 2001 when Fr. Lang was a priest at St. Therese of Lisieux in Munhall. The alleged victim was 10-years-old at the time.

Police say he is a professional now living in another country.

Police say they began investigating after the victim called the state Attorney General’s hotline following the release last year of the grand jury report into sexual abuse in Pennsylvania Catholic dioceses.

The complaint was forwarded to the Childline program and then handed over to Allegheny County Police.

Fr. Lang turned himself in to police and has been arraigned.

Comments
  1. Judy Block-Jones says:
    January 25, 2019 at 4:19 PM

    This victim is to be commended for coming forward and reporting to law enforcement.
    Let’s hope that anyone who may have knowledge or may have been harmed by Hugh J. Lang will find the courage to come forward and contact law enforcement no matter how long ago it happened. Keep in mind that silence only hurts but by speaking up there is a chance for healing and protecting others today.
    Judy Jones, SNAP “Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests” 636-433-2511, SNAPjudy@gmail.com

