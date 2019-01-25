Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police say they have arrested and charged a Munhall priest accused of sexual assaulting a minor in 2001.
Fr. Hugh Lang, 88, is charged with aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with minors, sexual abuse of children, corruption of minors, indecent assault, and indecent exposure.
According to investigators, the assault happened in June of 2001 when Fr. Lang was a priest at St. Therese of Lisieux in Munhall. The alleged victim was 10-years-old at the time.
Police say he is a professional now living in another country.
Police say they began investigating after the victim called the state Attorney General’s hotline following the release last year of the grand jury report into sexual abuse in Pennsylvania Catholic dioceses.
The complaint was forwarded to the Childline program and then handed over to Allegheny County Police.
Fr. Lang turned himself in to police and has been arraigned.
