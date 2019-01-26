  • KDKA TV

Filed Under:K-9, Local TV, North Strabane Police Department

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A North Strabane Township K-9 is back on the job after overcoming a “life-threatening” medical condition.

In a Facebook post to the North Strabane Township Police Department’s page, K-9 Officer Drago was back to work Friday.

“Drago received his medical clearance and he reported for work this morning,” said the department in a Facebook post.

In late Decembmer Police Chief Brian D. Hughes posted to the department’s Facebook page Friday night, saying that K-9 Drago experienced a spontaneous nosebleed about two weeks ago and underwent a medical procedure at a local animal hospital.

Drago then experienced complications from the procedure and was admitted to the hospital again for moderate blood loss.

According to the Facebook post, Drago returned to work Friday by visiting Canon McMillan High School to conduct locker searches.

