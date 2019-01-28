Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCCANDLESS, Pa. (AP) — Firefighters say hoarding conditions hampered their efforts to battle a house fire in western Pennsylvania, but they were able to rescue a woman and several dogs from the blaze.

The fire in McCandless was reported around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Park Edge Drive.

Fire officials say there was a “ton of stuff throughout the house,” noting the conditions and little pathways made it harder for firefighters to maneuver in the home.

The woman was conscious when she was taken to a hospital, but her name and further details on her injuries were not disclosed.

The dogs were being cared for at a shelter.

The home was destroyed by the blaze. Authorities say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)