Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins traded defenseman Jamie Oleksiak back to the Dallas Stars for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick on Monday afternoon.

Oleksiak was acquired by the Penguins from the Stars last season for a conditional fourth-round pick.

#Penguins have traded Jamie Oleksiak to #DallasStars for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick. — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) January 28, 2019

The 6-foot-7, 255-pounder was selected 14th overall in the 2011 draft. In 36 games played with the Penguins this season, he has four goals and seven assists and is a plus-5. For his NHL career, the 26-year-old has 15 goals, 32 assists and is a minus-5 in 223 games.

The Penguins will now own three fourth-round selections in this year’s draft.

The trade frees up a logjam in the back end, with Kris Letang, Brian Dumoulin, Olli Maatta, Juuso Riikola, Jack Johnson and Marcus Pettersson now manning the top six spots. Chad Ruhwedel is the top backup and Justin Schultz is about to come back from an injury.