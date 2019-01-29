BRUTAL COLD:Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories Issued, 100+ schools and businesses cancelled, click for updated list.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins recalled center Teddy Blueger from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Tuesday, giving him his first chance at the NHL level in three years.

The 24-year-old Blueger, 24 is Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s leading scorer with 21 goals and 39 points in 45 games. His goal total is fourth in the AHL. Blueger also has a team-leading plus-20 rating for WBS this season.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder has 49 goals, 66 assists and is a plus-58 in 179 career games with WBS after being drafted in the second round in 2012.

A roster spot opened up when the Penguins traded defenseman Jamie Oleksiak on Monday.

