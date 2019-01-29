BRUTAL COLD:Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories issued as frigidly cold temperatures move in
ZELIENOPLE (KDKA) — A law firm filed a third lawsuit against the former Glade Run Lutheran Services youth home.

The suit, like the previous two, claim sexual assault.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

This latest complaint is on behalf of a 19-year-old man, who was 13 at the time of the alleged incidents.

He says he was sexually assaulted by other residents at the home in 2012.

The second lawsuit, filed early this month by a parent, claimed the staff allowed the boy to be sexually assaulted repeatedly by residents when he was 9-years-old.

The state closed the youth home in Zelienople in 2015 after several reports of abuse.

No criminal charges were ever filed.

