PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A recall on infant ibuprofen sold at Walmart and CVS stores is expanding.

According to the manufacturer, Tris Pharma, three additional lots – Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 mL – have been added to the recall list.

Officials say some batches of the medication have a much stronger concentration of the pain killer than the limit. They warn that giving the medicine to infants could cause health problems, including kidney failure.

Affected brands include CVS Health and the Equate brand, sold at Walmart.

For more information, including a list of the recalled products, visit the FDA’s website at this link.

Late last year, Tris Pharma, Inc., of Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, voluntarily recalled three lots of liquid medicine because of the same higher concentration problem. It could be especially dangerous for infants and could cause nausea, vomiting, epigastric pain, or diarrhea. The medication was sold at CVS, Walmart and Family Dollar.

Anyone with questions should call Tris Pharma’s customer service line at 732-940-0358.