



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In any direction you were traveling during your Friday morning commute, it was a mess.

It was all due to snow that started falling overnight and is continuing to fall into the late morning hours. It’s blanketed the area in a fresh coat of white, but also slowed traffic to a crawl for just about everyone.

Commute times were well over an hour or more on many major highways.

I can’t remember the last time the map was THIS red. WOW. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/RURLTcIlHu — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) February 1, 2019

The Port Authority also saw significant delays. They said on their Twitter page that all bus routes were operating on a 15 to 30 minute delay. Some of them were even seeing delays as significant as 60 minutes. They are asking riders for patience as their drivers navigate the roads.

This has increased to up to 60 minutes for some routes. Thank you for your patience as your bus operator navigates the roads. https://t.co/so8vFHAPy5 — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) February 1, 2019

According to KDKA Traffic Reporter Celina Pompeani, just to get from Pittsburgh International Airport to Downtown Pittsburgh was a 71-minute drive time.

From Interstate 79 to the Veterans Bridge, it was taking well over 40 minutes, and from Monroeville to the Squirrel Hill Tunnel was almost an hour’s drive.

“Traffic has been very busy, very heavy commute this morning,” said Pompeani.

The parkways were also a traffic nightmare for morning commuters.

Heavy traffic was reported along the Parkway North. An accident was reported on the Parkway West inbound at Robinson Town Centre, and another crash on the Parkway East inbound at the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

Parkway West accident near Robinson Town Center @KDKA pic.twitter.com/mdDEtbRDyO — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) February 1, 2019

Major back-ups still on the Parkway East and an inbound accident near the Sq. Hill Tunnel #PennDOTcams @KDKA pic.twitter.com/xwrOKOIiOz — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) February 1, 2019

Multiple accidents were reported all along Route 28.

Three cars stopped on Rt-28 w/ flashers turned on headed inbound near Exit 12 Cheswick. Traffic crawling by in 1 lane @KDKA @CelinaPompeani pic.twitter.com/thDpQpVJIE — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) February 1, 2019

There were also heavy slowdowns on Route 19 and Route 51.

PennDOT officials told KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that the snow not only came at an inopportune time, but salt is not nearly as effective in these cold temperatures. They said their salt trucks became stuck in the heavy traffic, impeding their progress in clearing the roads.

Allegheny County officials say they dispatched 22 salt and plow trucks around 4 a.m. Friday.

In a statement, they say, “We’ve gone over each of our roads twice and are currently going over them a third time. As is typically the case, crews are focusing first on bridges and overpasses, which tend to be slick, and main routes, before moving to secondary routes. We are monitoring the storm & trucks will remain deployed, as needed. Thanks for your patience as we work to keep our roads safe.”

They are urging drivers to be cautious.

In the city of Duquesne, police say they have closed down Center Street due to the treacherous conditions. They say fire and EMS crews have both been notified to use alternate routes when responding to emergencies in that area. Officials say the road will reopen when conditions improve.

In addition, a road closure caused headaches at Carnahan Road. It was shut down from Younger Avenue to Banksville Road due to a crash.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.