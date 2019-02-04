



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It looks as though injured Penguins defensman Justin Schultz could be making his return to the ice soon.

Multiple reports say Schultz participated fully in practice.

“Justin Schultz on the ice for practice. Wearing a non-contact sweater, too.”

Schultz has played in four total games this season after suffering a lower leg fracture against the Montreal Canadiens on October 13th.

Last week, Schultz was a limited participant in practice, donning the non-contact jersey.

Schultz did rule out a return Tuesday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.

“Justin Schultz pleased with first “real” practice but will not play Tue night #Pens”

The Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey tweeted the lines and pairings during the skate. Schultz practiced with Chad Ruhwedel in the practice “4th pairing.”

Penguins lines/pairs:

Guentzel-Crosby-Rust

Pearson-Bjugstad-Kessel

Simon-McCann-Hornqvist

Blueger-Cullen-Wilson Dumoulin-Letang

Maatta-Riikola

Pettersson-Johnson

Schultz-Ruhwedel — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) February 4, 2019

Meanwhile, forwards Evgeni Malkin and Zach Aston-Reese skated individually before practice in Cranberry Monday morning.

“No ZAR, either. Don’t know if that was assumed.”

Malkin has missed the past couple of games with an upper-body injury, He is still considered day-to-day.

Aston-Reese has been on injured/reserve since January 8th after hurting himself in a fight with the Florida Panther’s Colton Sceviour.