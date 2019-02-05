



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In a sad update on a story that broke on Monday, the dog that was brought into a Pittsburgh shelter with severe facial injuries was euthanized on Tuesday.

In a statement to the press, Humane Animal Rescue spokesman Matt Pietropaoli said:

“Our staff was shocked to see (Bruce’s) injuries, but also amazed at his happy demeanor when he walked in on his own to see the Medical Staff. Based on his severe injuries, we knew that we would not be able to provide the level of treatment he required, so our staff worked to get him stabilized and cleaned up before sending him to Pittsburgh Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Center.

“Upon arrival to PVSEC’s Emergency Center, Bruce was evaluated and stabilized by their team of veterinarians and veterinary technicians. He was found to be severely undernourished and emaciated with extensive bite wounds and facial and skull damage that was thought to be several weeks old.

“They administered fluids, antibiotics, and pain medication to keep him comfortable and stable overnight.

“PVSEC’s surgeons put Bruce under anesthesia this morning to explore his wounds and remove dead tissue. Once the extent of the damage was more evident, it was determined that the majority of Bruce’s upper jaw, two-thirds of his nasal cavity, his right ear canal, and right eye would need to be removed.

“Three PVSEC Board Certified Surgeons considered the extent of Bruce’s injuries, his poor body condition, and quality of life to determine that not only would Bruce have a difficult time surviving through multiple surgeries and healing process, but that he would have a very poor quality of life is he did survive the reconstruction process. They recommended that Bruce be humanely euthanized.”

The statement went on to say that the Humane Investigations Department is investigating Bruce’s case in hopes of finding justice. If you have any information, you are urged to call 412-345-7300.

