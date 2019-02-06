



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority says it wants Norfolk Southern Railroad to reimburse them for last year’s train derailment at Station Square.

A report from Norfolk Southern found a cracked rail caused one of its trains to jump the tracks back in August.

The cars then fell over the hillside and onto the T tracks below, damaging the Station Square T Station as well.

The Port Authority says it spent nearly $3 million to fix the damage, and have now billed Norfolk Southern for those costs.

Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman said in a press release: “Last year’s freight train derailment at Station Square had a significant impact on our light rail operations and inconvenienced thousands of daily riders, causing them to miss work, school and doctor’s appointments. Port Authority, our riders and the local economy paid the price, and we are now asking Norfolk Southern to reimburse us for the cost of repairs. Taxpayers and Port Authority patrons should not be burdened with the repair costs for this unfortunate event.”

The derailment closed Station Square Station and the Mon Incline for 20 days while crews cleaned and made repairs.

The Port Authority says the Federal Railroad Administration has plans to issue a final incident report on the derailment later this year.

