



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in the South Side Slopes on Jan. 23 died on Friday, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner announced Saturday morning.

Police say the man, 75-year-old John J Kulinski, was walking when he was struck by a car on Arlington Avenue.

The car never stopped. Police say the vehicle was white, but they had no other description.

It is unclear if the police have made any arrests of if they have any suspects in relation to the incident.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for this developing story.