PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Country duo Dan + Shay, featuring Wexford native Dan Smyers, picked up their first Grammy on Sunday.

Smyers and Shay Mooney won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song “Tequila.”

“Tequila” was also nominated for Best Country Song, but it lost to “Space Cowboy.”

The duo won Best Duo Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards in June for “Tequila.”

Dan + Shay will play the KeyBank Pavilion in August. They will be opening for Florida Georgia Line.

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is also nominated at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. They are up for Best Orchestral Performance and Best Engineered Album, Classical, the same two awards they won in 2018. Rapper Mac Miller was also posthumously honored with his first Grammy nomination. He earned a Best Rap Album nomination.

