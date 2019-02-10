



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sunshine will give way to snow showers late Sunday afternoon and continue into the Monday morning commute.

Snow showers will enter the Pittsburgh region and continue overnight and into Monday. Pittsburgh will see accumulations of 1-2 inches of snow, with some areas north of the I-80 corridor seeing up to 4 inches of snow.

SNOW RETURNS THIS EVENING: snow showers will begin around 4pm and continue into early Monday morning. Accumulations? ….yes (for your area, see attached map, and for updates go to https://t.co/gg6uaS8CJz) Big snow?…..no

Should you panic?….. Absolutely not#Pittsburgh#pawx pic.twitter.com/wPGXS4bTpa — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) February 10, 2019

After a chilly start to the morning Sunday, temperatures will climb to a high of 36 degrees.

The wet, sticky consistency of the snow could pose a challenge to road crews trying to clear roads for the Monday morning commute. Some delays or hazard are expected. During the day Monday Pittsburgh will see snow turning into rain as temperatures rise above freezing.

Temperatures will climb again Tuesday to the high-40’s as rain sticks in the area.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.