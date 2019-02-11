



NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) – Search crews were out again on Monday in Westmoreland County after a witness said on Saturday afternoon that he saw a body floating in Brush Creek.

The cold drizzle didn’t stop EMS crews and members of the North Huntington police department from their search along Brush Creek off of Route 993.

This time, a drone was used as well as other search techniques.

“Today was just come down on foot, and we wanted to recheck the area and we actually put some dye in the water today to try and look at the flow of the creek,” said North Huntingdon Police Chief Robert Rizzo.

Police said that a father and his young son spotted the body on the opposite side of Brush Creek Saturday afternoon.

Police said the father and his son were in the woods looking for metal when they saw the body. After police got the call, they rushed to the scene to find nothing.

“Saturday it was flowing very strong and it was high,” said Rizzo.

Police said the body could be much further down the creek by now.

“We got further plans as the week progresses to get the cadaver dog back down here again, work the shorelines again,” said Rizzo. “We have patrol checks in the area with the officers to check the bridges and overhangs. Places they can get eyes on in the stream.”

As far as missing persons cases go, police are looking at every possible option.

“Our detectives are working with the county detectives and state police so there are a couple cases out there they’re working with but again we don’t know,” said Rizzo. “We are going to keep trying. We are going to keep looking we are not going to stop.”

Rizzo said he and members of the search party will regroup Tuesday to determine a plan of action.

Rizzo said he still considers the tip they received Saturday legitimate. He said the father was very sure of what he saw and his stories were all consistent during interviews.

